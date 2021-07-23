Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,498 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the average daily volume of 363 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

