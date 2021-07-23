Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Critical Survey

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust 3.65% 1.13% 0.45%

73.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charter Hall Group and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Investors Real Estate Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 6.71 $5.08 million $3.78 23.91

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

