IOST (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.49 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $341.52 million and approximately $73.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00083582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00857356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

