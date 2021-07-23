IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $36.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00064290 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

