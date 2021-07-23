IoTeX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.87 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $181.53 million and $10.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00084722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00870606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006075 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.