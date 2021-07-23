IQ.cash (IQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $27,513.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. IQ.cash has a market cap of $170,884.70 and approximately $27,513.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00099312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00140323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.57 or 1.00054265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.