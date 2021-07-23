IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRadimed stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

