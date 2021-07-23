IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. IRIDEX shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 66,795 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

