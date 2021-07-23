Iridium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Iridium has a market capitalization of $174,573.07 and approximately $274.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00139904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,615.69 or 0.99945410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,277,053 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iridium

