IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $4.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,029,229,347 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,311,146 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

