iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.07. Approximately 46,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 151,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 196,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17,003.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the period.

