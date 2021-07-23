iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 337.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

IEV opened at $53.15 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

