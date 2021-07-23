iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.78. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.