iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498,096 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,900,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

