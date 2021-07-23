iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $88.12. 42,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 93,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07.

