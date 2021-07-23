iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 3,734,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

