iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Squarepoint Ops LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $434,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.49. 135,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $439.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

