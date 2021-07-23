iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

