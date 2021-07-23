iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 251,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,836,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

