iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.22. 14,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

