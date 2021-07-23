iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

