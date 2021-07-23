iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,171. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

