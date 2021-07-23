iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.92% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.