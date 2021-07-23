Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.23.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

