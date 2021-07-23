Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Jabil stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

