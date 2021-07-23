Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263,460 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Jack in the Box worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $108.01 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

