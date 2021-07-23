James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.44% of James River Group worth $62,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in James River Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in James River Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in James River Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

JRVR opened at $36.06 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

