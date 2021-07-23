James Sterling Sells 12,000 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

LON RENX traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,095 ($14.31). 37,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,088.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renalytix AI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £790.56 million and a PE ratio of -38.02.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

