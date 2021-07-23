Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $9,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $7,723,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $6,843,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

