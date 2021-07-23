Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,461 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

