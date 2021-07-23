Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $577.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $311.71 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

