Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 6,415 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

