Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

FCN opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

