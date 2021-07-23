Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

VTR stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -240.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

