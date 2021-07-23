Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 206,049 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2,027.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Xerox worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

