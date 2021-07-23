Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,742 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

