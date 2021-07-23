Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 222,231 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.42% of Pulmonx worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $39.10 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

