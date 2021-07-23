Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 24,244 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,620,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,465,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

