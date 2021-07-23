Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,392 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,014.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,853.84. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,658.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

