Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,796 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.