Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

