Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

