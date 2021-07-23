Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,282,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in ONEOK by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

