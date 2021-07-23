Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) were up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 2,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

