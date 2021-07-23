Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

JAZZ stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

