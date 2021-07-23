JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 74.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

