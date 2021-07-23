JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

