Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 151 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

LON VOD opened at GBX 119.14 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 397.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

