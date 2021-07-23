Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FCFS stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

