Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.